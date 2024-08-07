Vinesh Phogat disqualification: PT Usha speaks to wrestler, says ’she is little bit...’

  PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), met Vinesh Phogat and said that the wrestler was doing well.

Updated7 Aug 2024, 06:19 PM IST
President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha met Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha met Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Wednesday spoke to wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification from Paris Olympics, and said that she was doing fine.

The wrestler had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration earlier in the day.

"I am disappointed with the news. I met Vinesh. She is fine. She is a little bit disappointed. Her support staff and all our staff were with her to reduce her weight. They were trying their best," said PT Usha.

The IOA chief said that she assured Vinesh complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country.

“We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation Of India has appealed to UWW & it is following this up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless effort made by Vinesh's medical team throughout the night so that she could meet the competition requirements,” added PT Usha.

What Chief Medical Officer of Indian Contingent said:

Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Contingent said that Vinesh's nutritionist felt that the usual amount she takes is 1.5kg totally over the day gives enough energy for the bouts.

Sometimes there is a factor of rebound weight gain following a competition.

Vinesh had three bouts, to prevent any dehydration, some amount of water had to be given.

We found her post-participation weight had increased more than normal and the coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always used with Vinesh.

Overnight we went ahead with the weight cut procedure. Despite all efforts, we found Vinesh's weight was 100 grams over her 50kg weight category.

We tried all possible drastic measures including cutting her hair and shortening her clothes. Despite this, we could not make that 50kg weight category.

After disqualification, as a measure of precaution, Vinesh was administered intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration.

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 06:19 PM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsVinesh Phogat disqualification: PT Usha speaks to wrestler, says ’she is little bit...’

