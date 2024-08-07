Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha about the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, and said that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mandaviya said that IOA president PT Usha has been directed by PM Modi to take appropriate action.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The disqualification has left Vinesh medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Mandaviya said: — Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was playing in 50 kg category. It was mandatory for her to have 50kg weight for competition.

— She was disqualified as her weight was found 50 kg 100 grams.

— The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— IOA President PT Usha is in Paris. The Prime Minister spoke to her and asked her to take necessary action.

— The government provided every facility to her including personal staff.

— Coach and Physiotherapist are always with her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc members walked out after the statement of minister.

The Opposition had asked for clarification and when not given, opposition protested and staged a walk out from Lok Sabha.

What IOA chief said on disqualification: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha termed Vinesh's disqualification as very shocking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— I met Vinesh at the Olympic village polyclinic a short while ago and assured her complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country.

— We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support.

— The Wrestling Federation Of India has applied UWW and it is following this up in the strongest possible manner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— I am aware of the relentless effort made by Vinesh's medical team throughout the night so that she could meet the competition requirements.