It was heartbreak for lakhs of Indians as wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after she weighted 100 grams extra before women's 50kg final against American Sarah Hildebrandt.

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Live Updates: Phogat, who was assured of silver and close to getting gold, would now come back home empty-handed.

Following her disqualification, she was also admitted to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to dehydration. IOA chief PT Usha met her and said that she was now doing fine.

Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat .

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the government have assured Vinesh of full support. The IOA has lodged a strong protest with United World Wrestling (UWW). PT Usha said that she was going to meet the World Wrestling Federation President also.

According to international rules, any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings.

However, Phogat's disqualification has led to charges of conspiracy and political slug fest. NDIA bloc MPs also staged a protest at Makar Dwar in Parliament seeking justice for the wrestler.

Opposition MPs stage a walkout and raise slogans in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

What IOA said: — It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning.

What Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: — Addressing Lok Sabha, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was playing in 50 kg category. It was mandatory for her to have 50kg weight for competition. She was disqualified as her weight was found 50 kg 100 grams.

— The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW). IOA President PT Usha is in Paris. The prime minister spoke to her and asked her to take necessary action.

Saina Nehwal blames Vinesh Saina Nehwal has blamed the Indian wrestler for the ‘mistake’. She called Phogat a ‘fighter’ known for making strong comebacks. Saina assured that next time Vinesh would secure a medal. However, at the same time, Saina thinks Vinesh Phogat should be blamed for the disqualification.

Politicians claim conspiracy… Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that 140 crore Indians are stunned today with the sudden disqualification of Vinesh Phogat and termed it a black day for Indian Sports.

"Modi Government has failed Indian sportspersons and the sports arena... Let us not forget that this is the same Vinesh Phogat who protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for 140 days in 2023 as the Modi Government looked sideways and did not give justice to her. We don't want a consolation tweet from the Prime Minister, we want justice from him," said Surjewala.

“A hateful conspiracy has been unleashed against the daughter of India, Vinesh Phogat," Surjewala said in another post.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, in a post on X, said, "Many indicating towards a conspiracy… Who can be behind this... ?"

Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that she was unable to comprehend what has happened. "But whatever it is, is very unfortunate. I feel there is a conspiracy... How can it be possible that a player of her stature does not know the value of her weight," Badal told ANI.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to the Olympics chief.

What Chief Medical Officer said: Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Contingent, said that Vinesh's nutritionist felt that the usual amount she takes is 1.5kg totally over the day gives enough energy for the bouts.

— Vinesh had three bouts, to prevent any dehydration, some amount of water had to be given.

— We found her post-participation weight had increased more than normal and the coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always used with Vinesh.

— Overnight we went ahead with the weight cut procedure. Despite all efforts, we found Vinesh's weight was 100 grams over her 50kg weight category.

— We tried all possible drastic measures including cutting her hair and shortening her clothes. Despite this, we could not make that 50kg weight category.