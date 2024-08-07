Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics; what next for the wrestler: Explained

Hours ahead of her historic gold medal match, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling competition at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday after her weight was found to exceed 100 grams beyond the permissible limit.

What is now left for Vinesh: So after the decision by United World Wrestling (UWW), the international wrestling competition rules reserved by the parent body, Vinesh won't be eligible for any medal despite reaching the event's finals.

So, in short, the Paris Olympics hopes are almost over for Vinesh Phogat.

What UWW rules say: According to the United World Wrestling (UWW) rules, a wrestler is immediately disqualified and given the last spot if he or she fails the weigh-in test before the competition.

According to Chapter 3, Article 11 of the wrestling rules: “For all competitions, the weigh-in is organized each morning of the concerned weight-category. The weigh-in and the medical control lasts 30 minutes. The second morning of the concerned weight category only the wrestlers who participate in the repechages and finals have to come for the weigh-in. This weigh-in will last 15 minutes.”

In a statement, the UWW technical delegate said, “Vinesh failed [the] second-day weigh-in. According to article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the semi-final.”

Per the rules, the bronze medal match will occur between Japanese Yui Susako and Ukrainian Oksana Livach.

The UWW delegate added, "Therefore, Guzman Lopez Yusneylis will compete in the final (against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt). Repechage Susaki Yui vs Livach Oksana will become a bronze medal match.”

Vinesh's journey in the Paris Olympics: Phogat began his journey by beating reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan by 3-1. Following this, Phogat defeated 2018 European champion Oksana Livach of Ukraine in the quarterfinals and then beat Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals by 5-0 to enter the finals.

However, she failed the weight test and was disqualified from the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian government take: Hours after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Lok Sabha that PM Narendra Modi also directed IOA president PT Usha to take appropriate action.

“Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics because of being overweight by 100 gm. Vinesh was playing in 50-kg category. As per rules and regulations of UWW, weight of all the athletes across all the categories is measured every morning. Vinesh's weight was found to be 50 kg and 100 gm, following which she was disqualified,” Mandaviya said.

“The IOA (Indian Olympic Association) has registered strong protest with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). IOA President PT Usha is in Paris... PM Modi has spoken to her and asked her to take requisite action in the matter, ” said, adding, “The government provided every facility to her, including personal staff.”