Hours after India's Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat—competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category at the Paris Olympics 2024—was disqualified, messages are pouring in for her to be strong. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that it is unfortunate that Vinesh was disqualified on technical grounds.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply He even expressed hope that the Indian Olympic Association would strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to her. Gandhi added that the whole country stands with her as her strength. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi took to X and wrote, "It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India's pride, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country."

He added, “Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger in the arena. You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength."

Here is the tweet: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stood beside Vinesh Phogat. He took to X and wrote, "Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted, “Vinesh's triumph up to this point has been hugely impressive. She has shown courage, ability and a tremendous amount of determination...For me, she has won our hearts. I am very disappointed with this news about her technical disqualification."

The Congress leader found it very sad that Vinesh Phogat's efforts were not rewarded. “To me, the sad thing is that all her efforts did not get the reward that she deserved…," ANI reported quoting Tharoor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why Phogat was disqualified? Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for failing to meet the weight requirement for her 50 kg weight class.

According to details, she exceeded the permissible weight limit by just 100 grams.

According to the competition regulations, she will no longer be eligible for a silver medal, leaving only the gold and bronze medalists in the 50 kg category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development and requested privacy for the wrestler competing in her third Olympics.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.