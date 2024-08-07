Vinesh Phogat disqualified: From PM Modi to Anand Mahindra; social media explodes with posts supporting Indian wrestler

Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 because the Indian wrestler exceeded the weight limit for her women's 50kg final.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Live: Major setback for India at Paris Olympics

Phogat earlier made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal match in the event. She defeated defending champion Yui Susaki to reach the finals on August 6. It was Susaki’s first international defeat.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," PTI quoted an Indian coach as saying.

A confirmation later came from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA said.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

Meanwhile, social media exploded with reactions as users posted their expressions on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification. Check out some of those:

Social media reactions “Biggest heartbreak of 2024 Olympics for India.”

“Vinesh Phogat was thrown out of the Olympics due to being 100 grams overweight. The Indian lioness moving towards gold will not get any medal now. Heartbreak”

Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.



Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.



At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024

Truly heart breaking news about Vinesh Phogat.

Can not imagine a more unusual reason to be out of the Olympics.

She deserved a medal.

What a fighter!



Yesterday we missed a goal by inches, today a medal by grams. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) August 7, 2024

You already won Gold in our hearts @Phogat_Vinesh 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/oDvxBdGla8 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) August 7, 2024

NO! NO! NO!



Please make this a bad dream that I will wake up from and find it isn’t true… https://t.co/T5BLQCkLVI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2024

“The whole of India is in shock. Once again Vinesh is losing to the dictatorial system”

“This is exactly what happens when there were many evil eyes watching and wanting to politisize her win. It’s a sad day for India that we lost a medal, but its certain that Congress is a curse.”

“Plz tell it's not true, bad dream for all indians, won't digest this news, what a heartbreaking news. 100gm extra, is this a reason”

“Whether you come home with a medal or not, we are immensely proud of you. As an Indian, I can say that you have already won in our hearts. A mere 100 grams can never diminish our respect for you.”