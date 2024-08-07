Vinesh Phogat disqualified: ‘..wish words could..’; from Narendra Modi to Shashi Tharoor, Hema Malini, who said what

  • Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Several leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor, BJP MPs Hema Malini, and Karan Bhushan Singh reacted to the news. Here's what they said

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published7 Aug 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat disqualified: The Olympic wrestler, competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category, is reportedly to be disqualified from the Paris Olympics after she was found to be over the desired weight limit.

Several politicians, including PM Modi, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, and former wrestling federation president Sanjay Singh's son, BJP MP Karan Bhushan, commented after the update.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Vinesh as “a champion among champions!” on the social media platform X.

‘We are all rooting for you,’: PM Modi

“Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” wrote Modi.

Shashi Tharoor reacts

Shashi Tharoor praised Vinesh Phogat's efforts, appreciating her determination, and courage that got the wrestler this far. “Vinesh's triumph up to this point has been hugely impressive. She has shown courage, ability and a tremendous amount of determination...For me, she has won our hearts. I am very disappointed with this news about her technical disqualification,” said Tharoor.

He further doubted whether Phogat's “coaches were found wanting in terms of ensuring all the rights rules and limits to adhere to.”

The Congress leader found it very sad that Vinesh Phogat's efforts were not rewarded. “To me, the sad thing is that all her efforts did not get the reward that she deserved…,” ANI reported quoting Tharoor.

What BJP leaders Karan Bhushan and Hema Malini said

BJP MP and former Bollywood actress Hema Malini found it very ‘surprising, and strange’ that Vinesh Phogat “was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight.”

She further wished that Phogat would lose “that 100 gm quickly,” but “she would not get an opportunity,” reported the ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh said it was a loss for the country. “The Federation will take this into consideration and see what can be done,” the MP added.

Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024

Vinesh usually competes in the 53kg category but lowered her weight to 50kg for the Paris Olympics. On Day 2 of her weigh-in, however, she was found to be over the desired limit.

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 01:09 PM IST
