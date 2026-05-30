Vinesh Phogat fails to qualify for Asian Games 2026 after dramatic 4-6 loss in 53kg wrestling trials

Indian wrestling star and Olympian Vinesh Phogat saw her hopes of competing at the Asian Games 2026 fade away on Saturday after a tough defeat in the selection trials. The 53kg category bout at Indira Gandhi Stadium ended her campaign in the semi-finals, leaving fans and followers stunned.
Vinesh Phogat began the day on a strong note. She kicked off with a commanding 7-1 victory over Jyoti in her opening match. Buoyed by that win, she followed it up by beating Nishu in her second bout. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the semi-final against Meenakshi. The 4-6 loss proved decisive, shutting the door on her Asian Games qualification dreams for now.
Just hours before the action unfolded, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a clear statement confirming her participation.
"The weigh-in for all weight categories, including the Women's 53kg category, was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, as per the approved schedule for the Asian Games selection trials. All eligible wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, reported for the weigh-in and completed the requisite formalities," the WFI statement said.
"Accordingly, all eligible wrestlers who fulfilled the prescribed requirements have been cleared to participate in the selection trials, which are scheduled to commence shortly," the statement added.
Vinesh Phogat stepped on the scale at 53.9 kg and was duly placed in the 53kg bracket. This official nod came after much speculation about her eligibility.
To keep things fair and transparent, the trials had strict oversight. As per directions from the Delhi High Court, Aditi Chauhan from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and M M Somaiya from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were present as observers at the IG Stadium. WFI President Sanjay Singh also attended the event in person, adding to the high-profile atmosphere.
The entire selection process is being video-recorded to maintain complete accountability. Wrestlers across categories are battling it out over two days – May 30 and 31 – with only the top performers earning the ticket to the Asian Games 2026.