LIVE UPDATES

Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: Will Indian wrestler be awarded Olympic silver? Verdict on her appeal today

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2024, 08:39 AM IST

Vinesh Phogat appeal hearing today LIVE Updates: The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) will hear wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea against her disqualification at Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. She has also requested for a joint silver