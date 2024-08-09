Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: The Court of Arbitration for Sports will hear ace Indian wrestlerVinesh Phogat's plea against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics today, Friday. In her appeal, Phogat also requested a joint silver as she was found overweight after she won the semi-final in Paris.
In a major development in Vinesh Phogat's court hearing against her Olympics disqualification, senior advocate Haris Salve, on Thursday, agreed to represent Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sports. The Indian contingent is trying its best to secure the best legal representation for Phogat for the hearing, scheduled to start at 9:00 AM Paris time (12:30 PM IST), reported ANI.
