Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: Will Indian wrestler be awarded Olympic silver? Verdict on her appeal today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:39 AM IST
Livemint

Vinesh Phogat appeal hearing today LIVE Updates: The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) will hear wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea against her disqualification at Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. She has also requested for a joint silver

Vinesh Phogat. (REUTERS)

Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: The Court of Arbitration for Sports will hear ace Indian wrestlerVinesh Phogat's plea against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics today, Friday. In her appeal, Phogat also requested a joint silver as she was found overweight after she won the semi-final in Paris. 

In a major development in Vinesh Phogat's court hearing against her Olympics disqualification, senior advocate Haris Salve, on Thursday, agreed to represent Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sports. The Indian contingent is trying its best to secure the best legal representation for Phogat for the hearing, scheduled to start at 9:00 AM Paris time (12:30 PM IST), reported ANI.

09 Aug 2024, 08:39 AM IST Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: Ace wrestler announced her retirement after she was disqualified from the event at the Paris Olympics after she was found overweight by 100 grams after winning semi finals.

09 Aug 2024, 08:21 AM IST Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: When will CAS hearing against Phogat's Olympics disqualification begin?

Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: According to an ANI report, the ad hoc hearing at CAS is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM Paris time (12:30 PM IST).

09 Aug 2024, 08:07 AM IST Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: CAS to hear ace wrestler's plea against Olympics disqualification today

Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: The Court of Arbitration for Sports will hear Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her Paris Olympics disqualification today.

