Vinesh Phogat quits wrestling after disqualification at Paris Olympics 2024: ’My courage is broken’

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 06:08 AM IST
Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat quits wrestling after she was disqualified from Women's Freestyle 50kg at Paris Olympics 2024.
Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat quits wrestling after she was disqualified from Women’s Freestyle 50kg at Paris Olympics 2024. (REUTERS)

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat bids goodbye to wrestling, tweets, "Wrestling won match against me, I lost...my courage is all broken, I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024...."

Ace Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat bowed out of wrestling after her heartbreaking disqualification from Women's Freestyle 50kg at Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday. Phogat was disqualified from the the prestigious multi-sport event after she was found overweight by 100 grams.

(This is a breaking refresh for updates)

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 06:08 AM IST
