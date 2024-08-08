Vinesh Phogat quits wrestling after disqualification at Paris Olympics 2024: ’My courage is broken’

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat bids goodbye to wrestling, tweets, "Wrestling won match against me, I lost...my courage is all broken, I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024...."

Ace Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat bowed out of wrestling after her heartbreaking disqualification from Women's Freestyle 50kg at Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday. Phogat was disqualified from the the prestigious multi-sport event after she was found overweight by 100 grams.