Vinesh Phogat turns down government job for ₹4 crore cash prize after Paris Olympics misfortune; here’s why

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has turned down a group A government job for ₹4 crore cash prize after the Haryana government recently offered her options to chose from, which is equivalent to an Olympics silver medallist. The 30-year-old Vinesh Phogat, was disqualified just before her gold medal bout in Paris last year for being overweight in the women's 50kg category.

According to a PTI report, Vinesh Phogat was offered three choices by the Haryana government under its sports policy. Based on sources, the 30-year-old opted for a cash award of ₹4 crore on Thursday.

the The report also added the Vinesh Phogat submitted a letter to the state sports department on Tuesday to inform them of her decision. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini last month announced that the Haryana cabinet had decided to offer Phogat benefits equivalent to those of an Olympic silver medallist under the state's sports policy.

The state's sports policy provides three types of benefits -- a cash prize of ₹4 crore, an Outstanding Sportsperson (OSP) job under Group 'A' and a Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plot. The government recently sought her preference regarding the benefit which she wished to avail.

What had happened to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics? After heartbreaks at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Games, Vinesh Phogat was just a win away from scripting history in Paris. She started with a win over reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in her first round before beating former European champion Oksana Livach of Ukraine in the quarterfinals and reigning Pan American Games champion Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba in the semifinals.

However, on the morning of her gold medal match, Vinesh Phogat was found to be 100 grams overweight and was disqualified. Although she appealed to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to be awarded atleast a silver, but to no avail. After returning to India, Vinesh Phogat quit wresting and joined Congress.

She contested the 2024 Assembly Election from Julana constituency representing Congress and won. Vinesh Phogat is a current member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Haryana.

Why Vinesh Phogat opted for cash price? During the Haryana Assembly's Budget Session in March, Vinesh Phogat had reminded CM Saini of his promise to honour her like a medallist after she was disqualified for being overweight ahead of her gold medal bout in the 50 kg category at last year's Paris Olympics.

"The chief minister had said that Vinesh is our daughter and she would receive the reward as an Olympic silver medallist. This promise has still not been fulfilled," she said in the Assembly.

"It is not about money, it is about respect. Many people from across the state tell me that I must have received the cash award," Vinesh Phogat had said. Calling Phogat "Haryana's pride", the Chief Minister tweeted that he would not allow her honour to be diminished.