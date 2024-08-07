Hello User
Vinesh Phogat Vs Sarah Hildebrandt Live Updates, Final: Will ace wrestler bring India's 1st gold at Paris Olympics 2024?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Vinesh Phogat Vs Sarah Hildebrandt Live Updates, Final: Vinesh became the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women's wrestling. The ace Indian grappler is all set to compete for gold today  

Prais Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat celebrating her win against Japan's Yui Susaki at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 after winning the round of 16 women's 50kg wrestling match.

Vinesh Phogat Vs Sarah Hildebrandt Live Updates, Final: Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat is all set to script history for India in the world of wrestling sports today. Phogat will compete for Gold in the Women wrestling finals against America's Sarah Hildebrandt on Wednesday, August 12. If Phogat manages to win the game, she will become the first Indian woman to bag gold in Women wrestling at Olympics

07 Aug 2024, 09:40 AM IST Vinesh Phogat Vs Sarah Hildebrandt Live, Final: Vinesh Phogat to compete against America's Sarah Hildebrandt

Vinesh Phogat Vs Sarah Hildebrandt Live, Final: Vinesh Phogat will compete against America's Sarah Hildebrandt in the Women wrestling final match at Paris Olympics 2024.

