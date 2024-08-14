Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Vinesh Phogat was hiding her pain with a smile: PR Sreejesh, ‘She is a real fighter’

Livemint

Goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran poses on the podium with his bronze medal after the men's final field hockey match between Germany and the Netherlands during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes

Indian hockey star PR Sreejesh has come out in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who says she was robbed of a silver medal. Notably, Phogat was disqualified from the final of the women's 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics after she was found to be 100 grams overweight.

Speaking to PTI, Sreejesh said Phogat had made it to the final and deserved a silver medal. He also praised the wrestler for the way she handled the setback, adding that Phogat was strong and she even wished him luck before the hockey team's bronze medal match.

"There are two views, one being an athlete she deserves a medal, getting into the final, they snatched it from her, silver for sure. She was strong. If I was in her situation, I don't what I would have done," Sreejesh told PTI.

Elaboaring on his encounter with Phogat prior to the Indian hockey team's bronze medal match against Spain, Sreejesh said, "The next day before our bronze medal match I met her and she said 'Bhai good luck, play well'. I felt like she was hiding her pain with that smile. She is a real fighter."

Vinesh Phogat's case should be a lesson: Sreejesh

The former India goalkeeper, however, added that Indian athletes know the Olympic rules and should be prepared to deal with them. He added that Phogat's case should be a lesson to everyone on how to prepare for the strict rules.

Speaking about the Olympic rules, Sreejesh said, “The second part is just different because you have Olympic rules and the Indian athletes know what is happening there and they should be ready for that. They shouldn't give any chance to the federation, to the organising committee, to the International Olympic Committee (OC)."

"So it should be a lesson for everyone. When you are prepared for that you have to be strict with rules and regulations," Sreejesh added

