Vinesh Phogat’s first reaction after disqualification in Paris Olympics: ’It’s hard luck that we missed the medal, but…’

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has broken her silence after disqualification from Paris Olympics just before women's 50kg gold medal match for being 100 grams overweight.

In her first reaction, Vinesh said that it's hard luck that she missed the medal, but it is part of the game.

The disqualification not only broke the heart of fans, but the people across the country. In the final match, Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt and was assured of silver medal. However, now she will be returning home empty-handed.

Phogat expressed herself before the Indian coaches — Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani — who met her after her shock disqualification.

"We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us, 'it's hard luck that we missed the medal, but it is part of the game'," Dahiya said, sharing the details of their meeting.

“Several IOA officials were also there to meet her.”

Meanwhile, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha met Vinesh at the medical centre of the Olympic Village in Paris.

"After hearing the news that Vinesh Phogat is disqualified, I am shocked and disappointed. I had come here to meet Vinesh, she is physically and medically okay. Yes, mentally she is disappointed. Our support staffs are all with her to reduce the weight, they are trying their best...,"

Meanwhile, a political a slugfest ensued in Delhi where politicians traded barbs on just who was responsible for the mess.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered her support, calling her a "champion among champions" in a social media post.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared that a "strong protest" had been lodged with the international body --United World Wrestling (UWW).