Vinesh Phogat’s first reaction after disqualification in Paris Olympics: ’It’s hard luck that we missed the medal, but…’

  • Wrestler Vinesh Phogat expressed herself before the Indian coaches — Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani — who met her after her shock disqualification in Paris Olympics.

Livemint
Updated7 Aug 2024, 10:36 PM IST
Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification.
Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification.(PTI)

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has broken her silence after disqualification from Paris Olympics just before women's 50kg gold medal match for being 100 grams overweight.

In her first reaction, Vinesh said that it's hard luck that she missed the medal, but it is part of the game.

Also Read | Vinesh disqualified: Conspiracy charges, slugfest; who is to blame?

The disqualification not only broke the heart of fans, but the people across the country. In the final match, Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt and was assured of silver medal. However, now she will be returning home empty-handed.

Phogat expressed herself before the Indian coaches — Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani — who met her after her shock disqualification.

"We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us, 'it's hard luck that we missed the medal, but it is part of the game'," Dahiya said, sharing the details of their meeting.

Also Read | Award Vinesh Bharat Ratna, or nominate her to Rs: Abhishek Banerjee

“Several IOA officials were also there to meet her.”

Meanwhile, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha met Vinesh at the medical centre of the Olympic Village in Paris.

"After hearing the news that Vinesh Phogat is disqualified, I am shocked and disappointed. I had come here to meet Vinesh, she is physically and medically okay. Yes, mentally she is disappointed. Our support staffs are all with her to reduce the weight, they are trying their best...,"

 

Also Read | Vinesh disqualification: PT Usha speaks to wrestler, says ‘she is little bit...’

Meanwhile, a political a slugfest ensued in Delhi where politicians traded barbs on just who was responsible for the mess.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered her support, calling her a "champion among champions" in a social media post.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared that a "strong protest" had been lodged with the international body --United World Wrestling (UWW).

The opposition parties, however, sensed a conspiracy in the shocking reversal of fortunes for the wrestler, who was, till recently, the face of a fierce protest against "government inaction" on the sexual harassment allegations against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 10:36 PM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsVinesh Phogat’s first reaction after disqualification in Paris Olympics: ’It’s hard luck that we missed the medal, but…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue