Vinod Kambli health update: Ex-cricketer has clots in brain, hospital offers lifetime free treatment

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been diagnosed with clots in his brain, according to doctors treating him at Akruti Hospital. The diagnosis came after Kambli was admitted on Monday due to deteriorating health over the weekend, prompted by complaints of urinary infection and cramps.

Dr. Vivek Trivedi, who is overseeing Kambli's treatment, stated that a series of medical tests confirmed the presence of brain clots. "Kambli's health is being constantly monitored, and additional examinations are scheduled for Tuesday," Dr. Trivedi said.

Advertisement

In a compassionate move, hospital in-charge S. Singh announced that the medical facility would provide Kambli with life-long free treatment.

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, 52, was recently admitted to a hospital in Bhiwandi's Kalher area in Thane district. The admission was facilitated by a devoted fan who also happens to own the hospital.

Kambli, who has faced numerous health challenges in recent years, underwent two heart surgeries in 2013 with financial assistance from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Earlier this month, Kambli appeared in Mumbai at an event commemorating his childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar, where he joined Tendulkar at Shivaji Park to unveil a memorial. Observers noted that the former cricketer's health appeared to be in decline during the event.

Advertisement

Concerns have been expressed by notable cricket figures, including Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. The 1983 World Cup-winning legends offered their support, suggesting Kambli may benefit from rehabilitation.

In a candid revelation, Kambli disclosed details of a recent health scare. "I was suffering from a urine issue, and it became severe. About a month ago, I collapsed due to dizziness. My son helped me back to my feet, and my wife and daughter came to assist," Kambli shared in an interview. The cricketer further revealed that he sought treatment at three different hospitals following the incident.

Advertisement