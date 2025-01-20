Vinod Kambli, the former Indian cricket team batter, was recently spotted at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After being discharged from a hospital in Thane, where he was admitted to the ICU on December 21 due to health complications, Kambli was seen being assisted by his wife, Andrea Hewitt, as he walked into the stadium for a ceremony.

On January 2, he was discharged from the hospital. Although physically frail, he appeared in good spirits. He posed for photographs with the hospital staff and even played a short game of cricket.

A video of Vinod Kambli at Wankhede Stadium has gone viral on social media platforms.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) felicitated Vinod Kambli, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and some other Mumbai's cricketing heroes at the opening event of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium on January 12.

After his felicitation, Kambli spoke about his playing days at the iconic venue. “I remember I smashed my first double hundred here against England and then went on to score many more hundreds in my career,” he said.

“If anyone wants to play for India like me or Sachin (Tendulkar), then I would advise that you should keep working hard and never leave doing that because that's what Sachin and me did since our childhood days.

A host of other cricketing stalwarts, including Sanjay Manjrekar, Wasim Jaffer, Raju Kulkarni, Chandrakant Pandit, Lalchand Rajput, Shobha Pandit and Arundhati Ghosh, who all have contributed to the rich legacy of Mumbai cricket, were also felicitated.

Vinod Kambli health On January 19, Kambli celebrated his birthday at the hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district with its staff and his family members.

A viral video showed an emotional Kambli thanking the hospital staff and his fans for their love and support. He was at the hospital for a routine health check-up.