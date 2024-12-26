On 16 December 2024, India's Gukesh Dommaraju returned to the country after becoming the youngest Indian chess grandmaster by winning the 2024 FIDE World Championship on 12 December.

Aged 18, he is being praised globally for his sharp mind, simplicity and humble nature. After his return, superstars like Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan met him in Chennai, and congratulated him.

Recently, Gukesh sat with an Indian mentalist, mind reader and magician – Suhani Shah, and her interaction with her has gone viral on the internet.

Suhani challenged the youngest Indian chess grandmaster to think of a chess piece and its position. Keeping his concentration intact, Gukesh thought of Knight on H2, which Suhani accurately guessed it. The world champion was so engrossed in his thoughts that he even didn’t even blink while Suhani read his mind.

In another challenge, Gukesh was asked to think of a chess opponent. Once again Suhani correctly guessed it and said it was Bobby Fischer.

Here's the video:

Following the video was uploaded on social media by Suhani Shah, she was praised by the netizens for her mind-reading skills. However, some opined she is god gifted.

The video has garnered over 391.4K views till now.

Here are a few comments by netizens: One wrote, "Indian mei sirf only magics chaltha logics nai…."

Another wrote, "Very impressive expertise Suhani..All the best"

"checkmate kar diya," a third user wrote.

"She is going to enter the next FIDE chess Championship," wrote a fourth user.

A fifth user said, "If it is not staged , it's just Awesome mind blowing."

"Scripted h," a sixth user said.

Earlier, D Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore to become the youngest-ever world champion, overhauling Russia's Garry Kasparov's long-standing mark.