Viral Video: During Magnus Carlsen's meltdown, something incredible happened to D Gukesh’s king | Watch

The sixth round encounter between D Gukesh and Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess 2025 has created much hype among the sporting fraternity. Carlsen had his world champion opponent on the ropes for most of the match but his composure cracked under the pressure of a ticking clock and he committed a blunder that handed India's Gukesh a decisive advantage.

It was actually their second game in the tournament after the first round which Carlsen won. After his first win over Gukesh at the Norway Chess 2025, the 34-year-old Norwegian tweeted, “You come at the King. You best not miss.”

Carlsen was so close to beating Gukesh a second time in the tournament, but then he blundered. With low time on the clock, Gukesh outplayed Carlsen in a time scramble which led the world no.1 slam his fist on the table, leading to a crazy reaction, “Oh my god.”

What happened when Carlsen slammed table? Carlsen the exchanged a quick handshake with Gukesh and apologising for his outburst before storming off. Amidst all these, something epic happened which didn't catch everyone's eye.

At the time when Carlsen slammed his fist on the table, Carlsen's King fell over (in black). Gukesh's King stood still. This minute detail was caught by American chess player Levy Rozman, who goes by the name of @gothamchess on Instagram. The video has already garnered 363k views.

Gukesh's reaction on Carlsen's outburst This marked Gukesh's first-ever classical win over the Norwegian grandmaster. The 19-year-old also became the second Indian player to beat Carlsen in the competition's history after R Praggnanandhaa.

Meanwhile, Carlsen's outburst didn't had any effect on Gukesh. "I mean, (the win was) not the way I wanted it to be, but okay, I'll take it," Gukesh told Chess.com. “... I've also banged a lot of tables in my career.”