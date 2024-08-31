Viral Video: Indian shuttler Sivarajan Solaimalai’s ‘flying shots’ in Men’s Singles event steal the show | Watch

Indian para shuttlers excelled on Day 3 of the Paralympic Badminton event, with Nitesh Kumar, Suhas L Yathiraj, Thulsimathi Murugesan, and Nithya Sre securing impressive wins, while Mansi Joshi, Manoj Sarkar, and Palak Kohli faced tough losses.

Livemint
Published31 Aug 2024, 05:29 PM IST
A standout moment came from badminton star Sivarajan Solaimalai, whose dazzling shots in a men’s singles SH6 match against Hong Kong’s Man Kai Chu have taken the internet by storm

The Indian Paralympic squad at the Paris 2024 Games is making waves, with the team clinching four medals on Friday and raising hopes for even more. The athletes have been impressing both on and off the podium, with their performances captivating audiences worldwide.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: India opens medal tally with air rifle shooting gold

A standout moment came from badminton star Sivarajan Solaimalai, whose dazzling shots in a men’s singles SH6 match against Hong Kong’s Man Kai Chu have taken the internet by storm. The thrilling rally between Solaimalai and Chu showcased some of the most spectacular badminton action, quickly going viral across social media.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Day 3 of the Paralympic Badminton event saw remarkable performances from Indian para shuttlers. In the men’s SL3 category, Kumar Nitesh dominated with a decisive win over China’s Yang Jianyuan, finishing with scores of 21-5 and 21-11, cementing his position in the tournament. Suhas L Yathiraj delivered a gripping performance in the SL4 category, edging out Korea’s Shin Kyung Hwan in a tightly contested match with scores of 26-24 and 21-14.

Also Read | Get set, go! Google Doodle today celebrates Paralympics Games Paris athletics

The women’s side also shone brightly, with Thulsimathi Murugesan advancing to the semifinals after a commanding victory over Portugal’s Beatriz Monterio, winning 21-12 and 21-8. Nithya Sre also impressed, defeating Chinese Taipei’s Cai Yi-Lin with scores of 21-12 and 21-19.

Also Read | Paris Paralympic Games 2024 India schedule: Check timings, live-streaming, etc

Meanwhile, Mansi Joshi battled hard in the SL3 women’s category against Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna but narrowly missed out in a three-set thriller, with scores of 21-10, 15-21, and 21-23. Manoj Sarkar and Palak Kohli also faced tough losses in their respective matches.

With India sending its largest-ever Paralympic team of 84 athletes across 12 sports to Paris, there is palpable excitement as the nation aims to build on its Tokyo 2020 success, where it won 19 medals. As the Games continue, Indian athletes remain driven and focused, with high hopes for further achievements in the coming events.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsViral Video: Indian shuttler Sivarajan Solaimalai’s ‘flying shots’ in Men’s Singles event steal the show | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue