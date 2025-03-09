Viral Video: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s emotional hug steals the spotlight after India’s Champions Trophy win

As Team India celebrated their Champions Trophy 2025 victory, one of the most heartwarming moments of the night was Virat Kohli’s emotional embrace with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. After India's four-wicket win over New Zealand, Kohli, overcome with joy, was seen rushing up the stairs like an excited child to meet Anushka, who was walking down to greet him. The couple shared a long, warm hug, a moment that quickly went viral on social media, melting the hearts of fans.

Anushka Sharma’s unwavering support Anushka Sharma, a constant pillar of support in Kohli’s cricketing journey, was present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to cheer for Team India. As the match ended, she was seen clapping and celebrating the hard-fought win.

Athiya Shetty’s heartfelt post for KL Rahul Actress Athiya Shetty, wife of cricketer KL Rahul, took to Instagram Story to express her love and support for her husband. She shared a picture of herself standing near the TV, watching Rahul play and celebrate India’s Champions Trophy victory. In the photo, the mom-to-be was seen flaunting her baby bump. She also tagged KL Rahul and dropped a heart emoji, making the post even more special.

India Vs New Zealand FINAL LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Rohit Sharma and Kohli’s dandiya dance with stumps Adding to the post-match celebrations, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli broke into a joyful dandiya dance, using the match stumps as props. Their spontaneous dance after Ravindra Jadeja’s winning boundary showcased the sheer joy and camaraderie within the team, making for yet another viral moment.

Kohli’s impact in the tournament While Kohli had an early exit in the final, he played a crucial role in India’s campaign, scoring 218 runs across five innings, making him India’s second-highest run-scorer after Shreyas Iyer (243 runs at an average of 48.60). His consistent performances were instrumental in India’s unbeaten run throughout the tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s match-winning knock Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring a match-winning 76 off 83 balls, setting the foundation for India's successful chase of 252. His innings earned him the Player of the Match award, as India lifted their third Champions Trophy title.

KL Rahul’s calm and composed knock guides India to glory In a high-pressure Champions Trophy 2025 final, KL Rahul once again proved his worth as a dependable middle-order batter, playing a crucial 34-run knock off 33 balls* to guide India to a four-wicket victory over New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 252, India found themselves in a strong position at 183/3 in the 38th over, thanks to a solid start by Rohit Sharma (76 off 83) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62). However, quick wickets brought tension into the game, and India needed someone to hold their nerve and finish the job.

Enter KL Rahul, who absorbed the pressure and played with maturity and composure, rotating the strike and ensuring India remained in control.