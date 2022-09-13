Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to have 50 million followers on Twitter

Virat Kohli has popularity in all the platforms of social media which includes 211 million followers on Instagram and 49 million followers on Facebook as well
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Team India's star cricketer and former skipper Virat Kohli has now achieved another big feat, but this time it is on the social media. Virat Kohli has now become the first cricketer who have notched up 50 million followers on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Team India's star cricketer and former skipper Virat Kohli has now achieved another big feat, but this time it is on the social media. Virat Kohli has now become the first cricketer who have notched up 50 million followers on Twitter.
Virat Kohli has popularity in all the platforms of social media which includes 211 million followers on Instagram and 49 million followers on Facebook as well.
Virat Kohli has popularity in all the platforms of social media which includes 211 million followers on Instagram and 49 million followers on Facebook as well.
Meanwhile,on the cricket field,Virat Kohli's extended batting slump had become a major talking point, but after taking a month's break from cricket before the Asia Cup he returned refreshed to silence the chatter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile,on the cricket field,Virat Kohli's extended batting slump had become a major talking point, but after taking a month's break from cricket before the Asia Cup he returned refreshed to silence the chatter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kohli went on to score 276 tournament runs at an average of 92, with his 122 not out against Afghanistan becoming his first century for India in any format since November 2019. It was also his first three-figure score in a Twenty20 international.
Kohli went on to score 276 tournament runs at an average of 92, with his 122 not out against Afghanistan becoming his first century for India in any format since November 2019. It was also his first three-figure score in a Twenty20 international.
Kohil struck two fifties as well in his five tournament innings and his Asia Cup total was only surpassed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, whose 55 in the final nudged him in front with 281 runs from six matches.
Kohil struck two fifties as well in his five tournament innings and his Asia Cup total was only surpassed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, whose 55 in the final nudged him in front with 281 runs from six matches.
Having returned after a month-long break, Kohli recently recorded his first international century in 1020 days, when he slammed a 61-ball 122 not out during India's final Super 4 clash against Afghanistan in Dubai.His 71st international hundred also put him alongside the great Ricky Ponting in the list of most centuries. Sachin Tendulkar remains way ahead with 100 tons.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Having returned after a month-long break, Kohli recently recorded his first international century in 1020 days, when he slammed a 61-ball 122 not out during India's final Super 4 clash against Afghanistan in Dubai.His 71st international hundred also put him alongside the great Ricky Ponting in the list of most centuries. Sachin Tendulkar remains way ahead with 100 tons.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With this century, Kohli equalled the record of scoring second most international tons with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most centuries (100) in international cricket.
With this century, Kohli equalled the record of scoring second most international tons with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most centuries (100) in international cricket.
Kohli also completed 3500 in men's T20I and became the second player to achieve the feat after India skipper Rohit Sharma.