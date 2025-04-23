Virat Kohli condemns ‘heinous’ Pahalgam terror attack, RCB star says ‘praying for justice to be served for cruel act’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli has strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling for ‘justice to be served' on Wednesday. At least 26 people were killed and 17 were injured when suspected militants opened fire at tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's popular hill station.

Taking to Instagram, the former Indian captain paid a moving tribute with heartfelt condolences. “Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

"Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act,” Kohli posted on Instagram story.

Kohli isn't the only cricketer to have paid tribute to the lives lost. Cricketers from the past and present took to social media to raise their voices. Kohli is currently playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be seen against Rajasthan Royals next at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24.

Worst attack on civilians in India since 2008 Meanwhile, this is the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings, and it shattered the relative calm in Kashmir, where tourism has boomed as an anti-India insurgency has waned in recent years.

The attack took place on Tuesday in the Baisaran valley in the Pahalgam area of the scenic Himalayan federal territory, and the dead included 25 Indians and one Nepalese national, police said.

