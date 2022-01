India’s star batter and former captain Virat Kohli has issued a personal statement after the photos of his one-year-old daughter Vamika had gone viral and started doing the rounds on social media.

Virat Kohli in his Instagram story wrote,"Hi guys, we realize that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and did not know that the camera was on us."

"Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you," he added.

A broadcaster revealed the video of Anushka Sharma holding her daughter in her arms while cheering for Virat from the VIP lounge at the stadium.

Netizens who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the star couple's daughter have taken the screenshots and circulated the pictures all over social media.

Virat’s daughter Vamika’s photos went viral after Kohli scored a half-century and the cameras panned towards Anushka Sharma who was holding her daughter.

Anushka and Vamika have accompanied Virat in South Africa for the ongoing India-South Africa series.

Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

