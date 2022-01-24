Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Sports News /  Caught off-guard: Virat Kohli issues statement after photos of daughter Vamika surface online

Caught off-guard: Virat Kohli issues statement after photos of daughter Vamika surface online

India's Virat Kohli walks after losing his wicket
1 min read . 12:27 PM IST Livemint

  • Netizens who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the star couple's daughter have taken the screenshots and circulated the pictures all over social media

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India’s star batter and former captain Virat Kohli has issued a personal statement after the photos of his one-year-old daughter Vamika had gone viral and started doing the rounds on social media.

India’s star batter and former captain Virat Kohli has issued a personal statement after the photos of his one-year-old daughter Vamika had gone viral and started doing the rounds on social media.

Virat Kohli in his Instagram story wrote,"Hi guys, we realize that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and did not know that the camera was on us." 

Virat Kohli in his Instagram story wrote,"Hi guys, we realize that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and did not know that the camera was on us." 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you," he added.

View Full Image
Virat's statement on Instagram
Click on the image to enlarge

A broadcaster revealed the video of Anushka Sharma holding her daughter in her arms while cheering for Virat from the VIP lounge at the stadium.

Netizens who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the star couple's daughter have taken the screenshots and circulated the pictures all over social media.

Virat’s daughter Vamika’s photos went viral after Kohli scored a half-century and the cameras panned towards Anushka Sharma who was holding her daughter.

Anushka and Vamika have accompanied Virat in South Africa for the ongoing India-South Africa series.

Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

*With inputs from agencies

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!