Netizens who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the star couple's daughter have taken the screenshots and circulated the pictures all over social media
India’s star batter and former captain Virat Kohli has issued a personal statement after the photos of his one-year-old daughter Vamika had gone viral and started doing the rounds on social media.
Virat Kohli in his Instagram story wrote,"Hi guys, we realize that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and did not know that the camera was on us."
Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."
*With inputs from agencies
