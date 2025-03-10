Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & 4 more Indians in ICC’s Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament—See the full list

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel have been named in the ICC's Team of the Tournament for the Champions Trophy. Their stellar performances played a crucial role in India's title-winning campaign.

India emerged victorious in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in a thrilling final on March 9 to secure their third Champions Trophy title. The highly anticipated clash saw India dominate with both bat and ball, clinching a memorable win in Dubai.

Team India players' contributions were pivotal in high-stakes matches, cementing India’s dominance in the tournament.

Here is a look at the Champions Trophy standout performances by 6 Indian players: 1. Virat Kohli Performance highlights: Scored 218 runs at an impressive average of 54.5, including one century.

Virat Kohli produced two impactful knocks, notably an 84 in the semi-final against Australia.

Achieved the milestone of 14,000 ODI runs, joining legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

2. Shreyas Iyer Middle-order rock: Shreyas Iyer contributed 243 runs at an average of 48.6, with two half-centuries.

Maintained consistency across four matches, with a lowest score of 45.

Thrived in challenging conditions in Dubai.

3. KL Rahul (WK) Key finisher: KL Rahul scored 140 runs with an astounding average of 140, remaining unbeaten in three out of four innings.

Excelled in crucial knockout games with scores of 42* and 34* against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

Reliable behind the stumps as India’s wicket-keeper.

4. Mohammed Shami Bowling backbone: Mohammed Shami claimed 9 wickets at an average of 25.8 with an economy rate of 5.68, including a five-wicket haul.

Delivered a standout performance of 5/53 in the opening game against Bangladesh.

Key contributor in the semifinals and finals, taking 4 wickets in total.

5. Varun Chakaravarthy Breakout star: Varun Chakaravarthy took 9 wickets at a remarkable average of 15.1 and an economy rate of 4.53.

Delivered in high-pressure games, making his selection a resounding success.

6. Axar Patel (12th Player) All-round utility: Axar Patel claimed 5 wickets at an economy rate of 4.35 and contributed 109 runs with the bat.

Played a pivotal knock of 29 runs in the final.