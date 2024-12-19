Virat Kohli lost his cool at the Melbourne airport on Thursday after several Australian media journalists tried to film his family, which irked the former Indian captain. Kohli has always asked for privacy for his children time and again, be it in India or overseas. Even whenever Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma shares pictures of their children on social media, the duo hides the little one's faces with emojis.

The incident took place on Thursday as the Indian team arrived in Melbourne from Brisbane for the fourth Test, which starts on Boxing Day. Reportedly, Channel 7 was recording an interview with Australian pacer Scott Boland when Kohli and his family came out of the airport.

Soon the cameras panned to Kohli and family which made the Indian stalwart angry. Initially, Kohli walked past but the stylish batter returned and engaged in a tense conversation with the TV reporter, stating he was unhappy with the whole incident and his family's privacy wasn't respected.

Making his position clear, Kohli was heard saying, “With my kids I need some privacy, you can’t film without asking me.”

According to Channel 7 reporter Theo Doropoulos, as quoted by HT, Kohli became a ‘little heated’ when he saw cameras at the airport. Doropoulos said, Kohli thought the media was filming him with his children which was largely a misunderstanding. Based on the report, the Channel 7 journalist and the cameraperson convinced Kohli that they were not filming him with his family members.

Meanwhile, Kohli hasn't been in best of forms in Australia on this tour with just 126 runs in three Tests, including a hundred in Perth. With two more matches to go in the series and a World Test Championship (WTC) final spot at stake, Kohli need to score big in Melbourne and Sydney if India are claim the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On Wednesday, Kohli penned an emotional note to retired Ravichandran Ashwin, who bid adieu to international cricket after 14 long years. "I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me.