Virat Kohli to be available for India vs Afghanistan ODIs? RCB star limps during match-winning fifty in IPL 2026 final

Virat Kohli won the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Sunday for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Gujarat Titans but the former Indian captain's struggles while running between the wickets might be a concern for the BCCI selectors ahead India's ODI series against Afghanistan in June.

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Chasing 156 runs to win in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kohli struggled with his hamstring and appeared unable to sprint for a second run with signs of cramping. Even the RCB physio had to come to the field thrice to treat the 37-year-old.

Despite the pain, Kohli saw RCB home with his fastest fifty in the history of IPL. He remained unbeaten at 75 runs from 42 balls, as RCB retained their IPL title, thus becoming the third franchise after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to achieve the feat.

In the process, Kohli finally ended his 10-year drought of IPL playoff fifty, reaching his fifty in 25 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. Kohli (at 37 years & 207 days) also became the second-oldest player after Anil Kumble (38 years & 219 days) to grab a Player of the Match award in an IPL final.

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Will Virat Kohli be fine for IND vs AFG ODIs? Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli represents India only in the 50-over format. With the India vs Afghanistan ODI series starting on June 13, the bigger question is will Kohli be match fit in just 13 days?

RCB's Virat Kohli celebrates with IPL 2026 winners trophy.

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However, following RCB's IPL 2026 triumph, Kohli was seen walking with no discomfort. Not only he spent time with his family post victory, he also celebrated with his RCB teammates while lifting the trophy.

Also Read | RCB vs GT: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest to win IPL Orange Cap

With the RCB star certainly to take a few days off, a clear picture on Kohli's fitness is likely to be available once he joins the Indian camp. Prior to the ODI series, India will play a one-off Test match against Afghanistan from June 6.

What did Virat Kohli say after IPL 2026 final? Kohli, who was named the Player of the Match, for his knock, stated the younger generation pushes him hard even today at this age. “Such is the demand of the sport today. You have these young players pushing you hard and asking you to get better. You need to get those 20-30 runs extra. I had to change my mindset, not so much by game, to get those runs,” he said.

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India's ODI squad vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

Also Read | IPL 2026: Manjrekar urges RCB not to rely too much on Virat Kohli in playoffs

India vs Afghanistan ODI series schedule

Date Match Time Venue June 13 1st ODI 1:30 PM Dharamshala June 17 2nd ODI 1:30 PM Lucknow June 20 3rd ODI 1:30 PM Chennai

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in