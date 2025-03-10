Virat Kohli touches Mohammed Shami’s mother’s feet, seeks blessings after historic Champions Trophy win - Watch video

In an unforgettable moment from the Champions Trophy 2025 final, India made history by defeating New Zealand by 4 wickets, claiming their third Champions Trophy title. This victory not only marked a major achievement for Indian cricket but also highlighted the strong camaraderie and respect between players, as seen in a heartwarming gesture from India’s star batsman, Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli's emotional moment Amidst the celebrations of India's historic win, a touching moment between Kohli and Mohammed Shami’s mother, Anjum Ara, went viral on social media. After the match, Kohli was seen meeting Shami’s mother, who had come to Dubai to watch her son’s return to international cricket after a year-long injury break. The video captured Kohli, filled with emotion, as he approached Shami’s mother and touched her feet in a sign of respect, seeking her blessings.

An endearing gesture of respect The video, which quickly spread across social media, shows Mohammed Shami proudly walking with his mother toward Kohli. Upon meeting Shami’s mother, Kohli’s joy and warmth were visible. Kohli then bent down to touch her feet—a traditional gesture in Indian culture to show respect and seek blessings.

Shami, who had worked hard to return to peak form after his injury, and his mother’s presence at the final added an emotional layer to India’s remarkable victory. For Kohli, this was a moment to honor a player’s family and show appreciation for the sacrifices made off the field, further solidifying his role as a leader not just on but also off the field.

Kohli’s emotional embrace with Anushka Sharma Another touching moments came after the match when Kohli, overwhelmed with happiness, rushed up the stairs to embrace his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. As Anushka descended the stairs to meet him, the couple shared a long, warm hug, a display of love and joy that quickly went viral. The emotional scene melted fans' hearts, as it showcased a side of Kohli rarely seen during high-stakes matches.

Spontaneous dandiya dance with Rohit Sharma Adding to the joy, Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen breaking into a joyful dandiya dance with the match stumps as props, following Ravindra Jadeja’s winning boundary. Their spontaneous dance exemplified the camaraderie and unity within the Indian cricket team, with the players celebrating their historic win in a fun and vibrant way.

A night of celebrations and heartfelt moments India’s triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025, where they defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets to claim their third title, was filled with joyous celebrations, but it was Virat Kohli’s emotional moments that captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

From Kohli’s embrace with Anushka Sharma to his emotional gesture with Shami’s mother and the celebratory dance, the night of India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win was a testament to the emotional depth and unity that drives the team both on and off the field. The viral moments from the celebration have captured the essence of this historic win, making it a truly unforgettable night for the players and their fans.