Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had some intense verbal exchange during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) low-score thriller on Monday. The videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media where Gautam Gambhir can be seen visibly angry while Virat Kohli also expressing his displeasure.

It all started between the 16th and 17th over, when Virat Kohli and LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq engaged in an altercation. Naveen-ul-Haq came close to Virat Kohli and told him something, which RCB's star batter didn't like. LSG's Amit Mishra came in between to ease up the tensions but ended up indulging in the altercation.

Even after the match, Naveen-ul-Haq seemed angry with Virat Kohli and the players had a very awkward customary handshake. When LSG skipper KL Rahul tried to mediate between the players, Naveen denied talking to Virat Kohli.

Later, LSG coach Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli also had a fiery exchange over the events that transpired on the ground during the match. Gautam Gambhir was looking furious with LSG players trying to calm him down and take him away from the ground. Afterwards, Virat Kohli can be seen explaining the whole situation to Gautam Gambhir, but the veteran player was still visibly angry.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) imposed heavy fines on all three players- Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq. While Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fee, Naveen-ul-Haq will have to pay 50% of his match fee. The penalties were imposed for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Later, the RCB's Twitter page released the dressing room video of the players celebrating the win, where Virat Kohli and other RCB players can be seen expressing excitement over their win against the LSG. Virat Kohli also hinted at the whole controversy in the video and said "If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise, don't give it."