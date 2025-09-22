'Virat, you are my inspiration, watch me': Aryan Sharma shares special story after making debut for Australia U-19

Brisbane [Australia], September 22 (ANI): Aryan Sharma, a 17-year-old who considered Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli as his "inspiration" and sent him a message in 2018 to watch him play for Australia in 2025. His dream to represent Australia came true after he lined up for the U-19 team against India in the first youth ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.
Aryan arrived at the Boxing Day Test in 2018 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as an 11-year-old with a dream and a sign. Seven years later, his dream turned into reality after he was named in the final XI of the Australian U-19 against India in Brisbane. The fixture that the 17-year-old witnessed was the one where Virat dazzled on the crease and conjured 82 in the first innings, which laid the platform for India's memorable 137-run victory.
"In 2018, at just 11 years old, I went to the Boxing Day Test with a poster that said, Virat, you are my inspiration. Watch me play for Australia in 2025. I don't know why I chose that year, but it was my dream. Now in 2025, through God's grace, the support of my family and years of hard work, I have been selected for the Australia U-19 team," Aryan said as quoted from cricket.com.au.
During his debut appearance for Australia, Aryan struck 10 off 14 deliveries, including a solitary boundary, before being dismissed by Kanishk Chouhan. With the ball, he rolled his arms for a four-over spell and returned wicketless while conceding 36 runs at an economy of 9.00.
India U-19 cantered to a landslide seven-wicket victory over Australia U-19 in the first youth ODI, courtesy of Abhigyan Kundu, leading the charge with an unbeaten 87. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia limped to 225/9, courtesy of John James producing fireworks towards the end with his unbeaten 77(68).
After the teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed glimpses of his potential with a swift 32 off 28, skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra failed to create the desired impact. Abhigyan Kundu took centre stage with a swashbuckling 87*. At the other end, Vedant Trivedi played the second fiddle with his composed 61* off 69 deliveries as the duo steered the tourists to a commanding win. (ANI)
