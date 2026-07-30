Vishal TK exits in 400m semifinals as Nigerian star smashes Commonwealth Games record

India’s national record holder Vishal TK failed to reach the men’s 400m final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday, finishing sixth in a stacked semifinal.
The 22-year-old from Tamil Nadu clocked 46.33 seconds in semifinal 1 and watched his campaign end there. Only the top two from each of the three semifinals, plus the next two fastest overall, advanced to Saturday’s final.
Vishal TK reacted quickest in the field (0.156 seconds) and was in contention early. He could not maintain the pace in the final 100 metres and drifted to sixth.
In the heats two days earlier, the Tamil Nadu sprinter had finished second in 46.49 seconds, securing his place in the last 16.
Nigeria’s Samuel Ogazi dominated Semifinal 1, winning in 44.52 seconds, the fastest men’s 400m semifinal time in Commonwealth Games history.
Botswana’s Lee Eppie took second in 45.26 seconds. Jamaica’s Zandrion Barnes finished third in 45.38 seconds.
Vishal TK arrived at Commonwealth Games 2026 as India’s breakthrough 400m runner. Earlier this year, he became the first Indian to break the 45-second barrier, setting a national record of 44.98 seconds.
That mark would have been competitive even in Thursday’s high-quality semifinals. On the day, the depth of the field proved too strong.
For a 22-year-old still developing at the highest level, reaching a Commonwealth Games 400m semifinal remains useful experience. The step up in intensity and the quality of opposition will feed into Vishal TK’s preparation for future championships.
He leaves Glasgow without a final appearance but with a clearer understanding of the standard required on the international stage.
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