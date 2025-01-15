Viswanathan Anand’s wife teases world champion D Gukesh at Vidit Gujrathi-Nidhi Kataria’s pre-wedding ceremony: Watch

Legendary Viswanathan Anand's wife Aruna, was caught teasing world chess champion D Gukesh, during the pre-wedding festivities of grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi and his would-be-wife Nidhi Kataria, the video of which went viral on social media. Gukesh, Anand along with other Indian chess stars were hosted by Gujrathi at his residence during the joyous occasion of the Tamil harvest festival, Pongal.

In the video, both Gujrathi and Kataria were seen playing a pre-wedding game with two chess pieces in a round utensil full of water. While Gujrathi picked the first one, Kataria won the second time.

Advertisement

Reacting to this, Aruna told his husband, “Anand, he is saying they are sharing title,” following which the whole room, full of guests, burst into laughter. Gujrathi then asked Anand, “But sharing title is now the thing no?” In reply, Anand said, “If married couples have Armageddon, it doesn't end well.”

Soon after, someone (exact person not known) from the crowd asked Aruna, if the same thing (marriage) can de done with Gukesh on the day itself. Gukesh, who was having a chat with one of the guests at a distance, was called by the person. “Everything is ready, only girl is needed,” said the unknown person behind the camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To which Aruna replied, “That (marriage) is okay. We can photoshop later also.” Hearing this the whole crowd again burst into laughter.