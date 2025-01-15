Viswanathan Anand’s wife teases world champion D Gukesh at Vidit Gujrathi-Nidhi Kataria’s pre-wedding ceremony: Watch

Youngest and reigning world chess champion D Gukesh, legendary Viswanathan Anand and his wife Aruna, and other prominent Indian chess players were present at the pre-wedding festivities of Vidit Gujrathi and Nidhi Kataria.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Jan 2025, 02:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Viswanathan Anand (C) is flanked by new world chess champion D Gukesh (L) and Vidit Gujrathi during the latter’s pre-wedding festivities. (X)

Legendary Viswanathan Anand's wife Aruna, was caught teasing world chess champion D Gukesh, during the pre-wedding festivities of grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi and his would-be-wife Nidhi Kataria, the video of which went viral on social media. Gukesh, Anand along with other Indian chess stars were hosted by Gujrathi at his residence during the joyous occasion of the Tamil harvest festival, Pongal.

In the video, both Gujrathi and Kataria were seen playing a pre-wedding game with two chess pieces in a round utensil full of water. While Gujrathi picked the first one, Kataria won the second time.

Advertisement

Reacting to this, Aruna told his husband, “Anand, he is saying they are sharing title,” following which the whole room, full of guests, burst into laughter. Gujrathi then asked Anand, “But sharing title is now the thing no?” In reply, Anand said, “If married couples have Armageddon, it doesn't end well.”

Soon after, someone (exact person not known) from the crowd asked Aruna, if the same thing (marriage) can de done with Gukesh on the day itself. Gukesh, who was having a chat with one of the guests at a distance, was called by the person. “Everything is ready, only girl is needed,” said the unknown person behind the camera.

Advertisement
Advertisement

To which Aruna replied, “That (marriage) is okay. We can photoshop later also.” Hearing this the whole crowd again burst into laughter.

Earlier, Gukesh was nominated for the highest sporting honour - Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, for his achievement of becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion at 18. Gukesh had defeated China's Ding Liren in Singapore last month. 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsSports NewsViswanathan Anand’s wife teases world champion D Gukesh at Vidit Gujrathi-Nidhi Kataria’s pre-wedding ceremony: Watch
First Published:15 Jan 2025, 02:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts