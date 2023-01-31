Volleyball Club World Championships to be played in India by year-end1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:14 PM IST
The Volleyball Club World Championships is about two decades old and has featured men’s professional clubs from around the world, competing for the title of World Champions and a share of about $350,000 in prize money.
Volleyball World and Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) has announced India as the host nation for the Men’s Club World Championships, an international volleyball competition contested by senior men’s international teams, for two years in partnership with the Prime Volleyball League.
