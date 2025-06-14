Wade Miley denies wrongdoing regarding late Tyler Skaggs

Cincinnati Reds left-hander Wade Miley said Friday that he has been not accused of any wrongdoing, one day after reports stated a deposition from a lawsuit alleged he supplied Tyler Skaggs with drugs when both players were with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The deposition is part of a motion for summary judgment filed by the Los Angeles Angels, requesting a lawsuit from the Skaggs family be dismissed.

The deposition from Ryan Hamill, Skaggs' agent, contains testimony that he was concerned in 2013 about Skaggs' drug use. Hamill said he and Skaggs' family confronted Skaggs about his drug use. Skaggs was then in his second season as a teammate of Miley with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"He came clean," Hamill testified. "He said he had been using -- I believe it was Percocets -- and he said he got them through Wade Miley."

Skaggs died on July 1, 2019, at age 27 in a Dallas-area hotel. The autopsy found fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system.

Miley briefly addressed the issue before Friday's road game against the Detroit Tigers.

"I hate what happened to Tyler, it sucks. My thoughts are with his family and his friends," Miley said. "But I'm not going to sit here and talk about things that someone might have said about me or whatnot. I was never a witness for any of this. I was never accused of any wrongdoing."

Former Angels communications director Eric Kay is serving a 22-year prison sentence in Texas after being found guilty on two charges of providing drugs related on Skaggs' overdose.

The Athletic reported that the criminal proceedings against Kay included a recorded phone conversation in which Kay told his mother that Miley was a drug source to Skaggs.

Asked if Major League Baseball has contacted him regarding the allegations, Miley said, "I'd rather just focus on the Cincinnati Reds right now and baseball and what I have to do moving forward. I've got to get ready for a game on Sunday."

Miley was mentioned in Kay's criminal case, but he was never charged with a crime.

Skaggs was traded to the Angels after the 2013 season. He went 28-38 with a 4.41 ERA in 96 career starts.

Miley, 38, is with his eighth big league team and attempting to revive his career after Tommy John surgery in 2024.

Miley has a career 109-99 mark with a 4.09 ERA in 319 games (311 starts) since making his major league debut in 2011. This is his second go-round with the Reds. He was with the team in the 2020 and '21 seasons, going 12-10 with a 3.55 ERA in 177 1/3 innings over 34 starts (32 innings).

The Skaggs family is suing the Angels, contending high-level team officials, as well as other employees, knew Kay was a drug user and should have known he was Skaggs' source.