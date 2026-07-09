Walker Kessler sends emotional farewell message to Utah Jazz after joining Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler has shared a deeply personal goodbye to the Utah Jazz after completing a major sign-and-trade move. The 24-year-old, widely known as “The Sheriff,” posted a heartfelt Instagram message thanking the organization, his former teammates, coach Will Hardy, and Jazz fans for shaping his early NBA career.

Walker Kessler's heartfelt post Walker Kessler reflected on how much he changed during his four seasons in Salt Lake City. “Four years ago, I showed up as a young kid with a lot to prove and even more to learn,” he wrote. “I’m leaving a better player and a better man, and I owe a lot of that to this place and the people in it.”

He expressed gratitude to the Jazz front office for giving him his first real chance. “Thank you for taking a chance on me and believing in me from day one. You gave a kid the platform to chase everything he ever dreamed of, and for that, I’m forever grateful.”

Kessler reserved special praise for the players he called family. “To my teammates, you’re my brothers, plain and simple. The early mornings, the film sessions, the bus rides, the wins and the losses, all the moments nobody else got to see. I grew up next to you, and I wouldn’t trade a second of it.”

He also thanked head coach Will Hardy and the coaching staff for pushing him to improve even during difficult stretches. “You believed in me even through the hard stretches, and I’m better because of it.”

The most emotional section was saved for the fans and the state of Utah. “You welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like one of your own. You stuck by me through the highs and the lows and never stopped showing up. I felt your love every single night, and I hope you felt how much I gave back. This chapter changed my life. Thank you for everything, Utah. You’ll always be a part of my story. Forever grateful, The Sheriff.”

Strong on-court growth in Utah During his time with the Utah Jazz, Walker Kessler developed into one of the NBA’s most promising young rim protectors. The 7-foot-2 center averaged 9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 68.1 percent from the field. His combination of length, timing, and mobility made him a constant threat around the basket and helped him become a reliable starter.

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The Details of the Los Angeles Lakers' move The farewell post comes after the Lakers acquired Kessler from Utah in a sign-and-trade. Los Angeles signed him to a new four-year, $130 million contract. In exchange, the Jazz received unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, plus first-round pick swap rights in 2028 and 2030. The deal gives Utah valuable future assets while allowing Kessler to join a contending roster.