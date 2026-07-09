Walker Kessler sends emotional farewell message to Utah Jazz after joining Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler has shared a deeply personal goodbye to the Utah Jazz after completing a major sign-and-trade move. The 24-year-old, widely known as “The Sheriff,” posted a heartfelt Instagram message thanking the organization, his former teammates, coach Will Hardy, and Jazz fans for shaping his early NBA career.

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Walker Kessler's heartfelt post Walker Kessler reflected on how much he changed during his four seasons in Salt Lake City. “Four years ago, I showed up as a young kid with a lot to prove and even more to learn,” he wrote. “I’m leaving a better player and a better man, and I owe a lot of that to this place and the people in it.”

He expressed gratitude to the Jazz front office for giving him his first real chance. “Thank you for taking a chance on me and believing in me from day one. You gave a kid the platform to chase everything he ever dreamed of, and for that, I’m forever grateful.”

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Kessler reserved special praise for the players he called family. “To my teammates, you’re my brothers, plain and simple. The early mornings, the film sessions, the bus rides, the wins and the losses, all the moments nobody else got to see. I grew up next to you, and I wouldn’t trade a second of it.”

He also thanked head coach Will Hardy and the coaching staff for pushing him to improve even during difficult stretches. “You believed in me even through the hard stretches, and I’m better because of it.”

The most emotional section was saved for the fans and the state of Utah. “You welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like one of your own. You stuck by me through the highs and the lows and never stopped showing up. I felt your love every single night, and I hope you felt how much I gave back. This chapter changed my life. Thank you for everything, Utah. You’ll always be a part of my story. Forever grateful, The Sheriff.”

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Strong on-court growth in Utah During his time with the Utah Jazz, Walker Kessler developed into one of the NBA’s most promising young rim protectors. The 7-foot-2 center averaged 9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 68.1 percent from the field. His combination of length, timing, and mobility made him a constant threat around the basket and helped him become a reliable starter.

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The Details of the Los Angeles Lakers' move The farewell post comes after the Lakers acquired Kessler from Utah in a sign-and-trade. Los Angeles signed him to a new four-year, $130 million contract. In exchange, the Jazz received unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, plus first-round pick swap rights in 2028 and 2030. The deal gives Utah valuable future assets while allowing Kessler to join a contending roster.

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What Walker Kessler brings to Los Angeles For the Los Angeles Lakers, Walker Kessler is expected to serve as the starting center and a key frontcourt piece alongside Luka Doncic. His size, pick-and-roll ability, and rim protection address a clear need for the team. He should help improve defensive identity while giving Doncic a strong rolling partner in the half-court offense.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.