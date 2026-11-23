Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, who was sitting out of their NBA game against Boston Celtics, fell off his chair on the sidelines, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident took place in the first quarter when Draymond Green hit a 3-pointer, as Curry fell celebrating.

Entering on a five-game losing streak, Warriors have to win the game by hook or by cook. It must be noted that Green has never a scorer. So when he scored, it surprised many including Curry. At half-time, Green had nine points, three rebounds and two assists as Warriors led Celtics 44-42.

In the video that was shared by NBA's official X handle, the visuals showed Curry out of his chair with his hands aloft. Upon getting up, Curry held the same pose. Traditionally, Green operates in the centre and has so far built his career on defense. His shooting was a real surprise.

Stephen Curry injury report Curry was one of the listed five players ruled out due to injury against Celtics. The 38-year-old is out due to a right oblique tear, which he suffered against the Houston Rockets nearly two weeks ago, and thus missed his fifth consecutive contest. Without Curry, Warriors struggled to find consistency as an injury assessment is expected in the coming week.

Golden State Warriors manager Steve Kerr gave a major update on Curry, stating the latter has returned to training as he continues his rehabilitation. However, it is still unsure when Curry will return to the court, as the Golden State Warriors is expected to give another update around Thanksgiving.

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What happened in Warriors vs Celtics? Brandin Podziemski had 18 points and seven rebounds and the Golden State Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak by holding off Boston Celtics for an 88-87 win. Hugo González stole the ball from Green with 17 seconds left but Boston ran off crucial seconds failing to get a shot off before taking a timeout with 8.2 seconds to go.

Jayson Tatum missed a contested 16-foot jumper before the final buzzer sounded. The game featured two wild replay reviews in the closing moments. Golden State won a crucial challenge that gave the Warriors the ball back with 1:18 remaining leading 88-86, then Podziemski swished a baseline 3-pointer. Boston challenged and the points were taken away as Podziemski was given an offensive foul.

Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Derrick White added 14 points and five assists. Tatum missed his second free throw with 56 seconds left that would have tied the game then later a 3 from the top with 30 seconds remaining.