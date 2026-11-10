Warriors vs Pelicans: Golden State extend NBA winning streak to eight games as New Orleans suffer third straight defeat

The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to eight games in the NBA 2026-27 regular season after registering a commanding 138-87 victory over an injury-hit New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points in just over 20 minutes, while Yaxel Lendeborg contributed 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. In contrast to the Warriors, the Pelicans are on a three-match losing streak, having last won a game against the Utah Jazz on 4 November.

Brandin Podziemski also finished with 25 points for Golden State, while Curry shot 6-of-10 from the field, including four three-pointers. The Warriors guard followed up his impressive 41-point display in Saturday's 126-119 overtime victory against Orlando with another productive outing.

Curry also climbed to 16th on the NBA's all-time scoring list, overtaking DeMar DeRozan, who had 26,800 career points. The Warriors star took his tally to 26,803.

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Golden State had three players score at least 20 points for only the second time this season. The team also recorded 37 assists, marking its third consecutive game with at least 30 assists and the fifth time in its last six outings. The Warriors have won all six games in which they have reached that mark.

Meanwhile, injured guard Jimmy Butler joined the team's bench dressed like a member of the coaching staff. He held a clipboard bearing the message "PASS TO STEPH".

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also confirmed that guard Brandon Williams had injured his left hamstring. Williams was scheduled to undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury.

Pelicans struggle without Zion and Trey Derik Queen scored 16 points off the bench, and Dejounte Murray added 12 points for the Pelicans, who were out of the game almost from the tipoff and trailed 72-43 at halftime on the way to losing a third straight after a four-game winning streak.

Golden State led 35-20 after one quarter as New Orleans shot just 7 of 23 and missed 10 of 12 3-point tries. The Warriors built a 23-point lead early in the second as Podziemski scored four quick points and rolled from there.

Charles Bassey contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, and De’Anthony Melton scored 16 with four 3s.

Lendeborg and Pelicans guard Jordan Poole, both former Michigan stars, traded jerseys afterwards.

New Orleans rested Zion Williamson a night after a 139-123 road loss to the Clippers and Trey Murphy III also sat out to manage his troublesome knees after he scored 26 in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Warriors lost second-year guard Will Richard to a torn ligament in his left thumb and the team said he would weigh his options over the next week on whether to have surgery or wear a splint while playing.

What's next for both teams? The New Orleans Pelicans will look to return to winning ways when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

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The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand take on Houston Rockets in an away game on the same day.