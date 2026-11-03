Warriors vs Suns: Stephen Curry stars as Golden State extend winning streak to five games with 116-113 win

The Golden State Warriors held their nerve in a closely contested finish to beat the Phoenix Suns 116-113 in an NBA 2026-27 regular-season encounter at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Golden State recovered from a difficult start to extend their winning run. The victory also completed a turnaround against the Suns, who had beaten them 131-122 in their previous meeting on 24 October.

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Phoenix made a strong start and established control in the opening quarter. The Suns outscored Golden State 31-19 in the first 12 minutes, using their offensive efficiency to build an early advantage.

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Miles Bridges and Devin Booker contributed to the scoring as the visitors took advantage of the Warriors' slow start.

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The Suns continued to hold their advantage in the second quarter, although Golden State began to find its rhythm. The hosts scored 32 points in the period, six more than Phoenix, to reduce the deficit. The Suns nevertheless went into the half-time break with a 57-51 lead after scoring 26 points in the second quarter.

Stephen Curry leads Warriors' comeback The third quarter proved decisive in changing the momentum of the contest. Curry took charge offensively, scoring 18 points in the period as the Warriors produced a 42-point effort.

Golden State also received valuable contributions from Brandin Podziemski, and the team improved its offensive execution, putting the Suns under pressure. Phoenix responded with 36 points of their own, ensuring that neither side could establish a commanding advantage.

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The game entered the final quarter level at 93-93, setting up a tense finish. The Warriors edged the fourth quarter 23-20, with Curry delivering important baskets and converting crucial free throws in the closing stages.

Podziemski also played an important role, scoring a driving basket before making two free throws with less than two minutes remaining to give Golden State a five-point cushion at 113-108.

Phoenix continued to fight back through Jalen Green and Oso Ighodaro, but the Suns could not complete the comeback. Curry made another pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining and added one more from the line after being fouled with five seconds left.

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Green scored late for Phoenix, but the Warriors maintained their advantage to secure a three-point victory.

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Devin Booker scores 26 as Suns fall short Booker finished as Phoenix's leading scorer with 26 points, five assists and three rebounds. However, the Suns guard fouled out with less than a minute remaining, dealing another blow to the visitors' hopes of completing the comeback.

Bridges contributed 21 points, while Dillon Brooks added 18. Ighodaro provided 14 points off the bench.

The contest also saw Draymond Green ejected in the third quarter following an altercation involving Brooks. The incident occurred during a physical stretch of the game as tensions between the two teams increased.

One of the biggest differences came at the free-throw line. Golden State converted 23 of their 27 attempts in the second half, compared with Phoenix's nine makes from 16 attempts.

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The result moved the Warriors to a 5-3 win-loss record in the NBA, while the Suns dropped to 1-4, extending their losing streak to three games.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.