Washington Commanders update: Fabian Moreau signed, Ahkello Witherspoon placed on reserve/retired list

The Washington Commanders moved quickly to shore up their secondary on Tuesday. The team confirmed the signing of veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau after placing Ahkello Witherspoon on the reserve/retired list.

Fabian Moreau returns to the only NFL home he has known for an extended stretch. The 32-year-old UCLA product spent his first four seasons with Washington after the team selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. He later bounced between the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants and Denver Broncos before landing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Fabian Moreau reunites with defensive coordinator Daronte Jones Last season with the Minnesota Vikings gave Fabian Moreau a head start on his new role. He played under Daronte Jones, who is now the Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator. That familiarity should help the 32-year-old settle in faster during training camp and the preseason.

In his earlier Washington years, Moreau recorded 125 tackles, 14 pass breakups and six interceptions. Across his full career, he has appeared in 124 games with 56 starts. During his most recent stretch in Minnesota he added 24 tackles and three pass breakups.

Coach Dan Quinn highlighted Moreau’s athleticism and versatility ahead of the cornerback’s first practice with the team. Those traits give the coaching staff options in both man and zone coverage schemes.

Ahkello Witherspoon steps away after injury-plagued season Ahkello Witherspoon, 31, informed the Washington Commanders of his decision to retire Tuesday morning. The team signed him this offseason after three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Injuries limited him badly in 2025. He suffered a broken scapula twice and spent two separate stints on injured reserve, the last coming after the wild-card playoff round.

San Francisco originally drafted Witherspoon in the third round in 2017. He spent four seasons with the 49ers and two with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Rams. His sudden retirement left a clear opening that Washington filled the same day with a familiar face.

Cornerback depth still a work in progress Even with Fabian Moreau back in the fold, the Commanders’ cornerback group remains a work in progress on paper. Second-year player Trey Amos remains on the physically unable to perform list after fracturing his fibula last season. Coach Quinn said the Ole Miss product will be reevaluated on Thursday.

Third-year defender Mike Sainristil is also part of the mix after an uneven 2025 campaign. Newly signed veteran Rasul Douglas adds another experienced body. The arrival of Moreau gives the staff another proven option while younger players continue to develop and recover.