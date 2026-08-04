Washington Commanders update: Fabian Moreau signed, Ahkello Witherspoon placed on reserve/retired list

The Washington Commanders moved quickly to shore up their secondary on Tuesday. The team confirmed the signing of veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau after placing Ahkello Witherspoon on the reserve/retired list.

Fabian Moreau returns to the only NFL home he has known for an extended stretch. The 32-year-old UCLA product spent his first four seasons with Washington after the team selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. He later bounced between the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants and Denver Broncos before landing with the Minnesota Vikings.

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Fabian Moreau reunites with defensive coordinator Daronte Jones Last season with the Minnesota Vikings gave Fabian Moreau a head start on his new role. He played under Daronte Jones, who is now the Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator. That familiarity should help the 32-year-old settle in faster during training camp and the preseason.

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In his earlier Washington years, Moreau recorded 125 tackles, 14 pass breakups and six interceptions. Across his full career, he has appeared in 124 games with 56 starts. During his most recent stretch in Minnesota he added 24 tackles and three pass breakups.

Coach Dan Quinn highlighted Moreau’s athleticism and versatility ahead of the cornerback’s first practice with the team. Those traits give the coaching staff options in both man and zone coverage schemes.

Ahkello Witherspoon steps away after injury-plagued season Ahkello Witherspoon, 31, informed the Washington Commanders of his decision to retire Tuesday morning. The team signed him this offseason after three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Injuries limited him badly in 2025. He suffered a broken scapula twice and spent two separate stints on injured reserve, the last coming after the wild-card playoff round.

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San Francisco originally drafted Witherspoon in the third round in 2017. He spent four seasons with the 49ers and two with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Rams. His sudden retirement left a clear opening that Washington filled the same day with a familiar face.

Cornerback depth still a work in progress Even with Fabian Moreau back in the fold, the Commanders’ cornerback group remains a work in progress on paper. Second-year player Trey Amos remains on the physically unable to perform list after fracturing his fibula last season. Coach Quinn said the Ole Miss product will be reevaluated on Thursday.

Third-year defender Mike Sainristil is also part of the mix after an uneven 2025 campaign. Newly signed veteran Rasul Douglas adds another experienced body. The arrival of Moreau gives the staff another proven option while younger players continue to develop and recover.

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Moreau’s return closes a full circle. He contributed during Washington’s NFC East title run in 2020 and now rejoins the franchise at a moment when reliable secondary help is needed. The signing provides immediate depth and a player already comfortable with the defensive scheme installed by Jones.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.