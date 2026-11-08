Watch | Para-powerlifter Ashok Malik gifts churma to PM Modi during felicitation event, video goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's para-athletes in New Delhi on Thursday (5 November), congratulating them on their record-breaking performance at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

During the interaction, Modi was also seen feeding para powerlfter Ashok Malik a spoonful of churma, a moment that featured in a video shared on social media. Ashok had brought a box of churma for PM Modi, who in return offered the athlete a spoon of the sweet dish.

Advertisement

Ashok won silver in the men's 65kg para powerlifting event at the 2026 Asian Para Games.

The meeting took place at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, where Modi interacted with members of the Indian contingent, their coaches, trainers and families. The interaction was held after India's best-ever campaign at the continental para-sports competition, where the country secured 114 medals.

Advertisement

India's 114-medal tally comprised 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals. The performance surpassed the country's previous best of 108 medals at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. The Indian contingent also recorded five world records and nine Asian records in Aichi-Nagoya.

PM Modi compares India's performance in 2010 and 2026 Addressing the athletes, Modi drew a comparison between India's performance at the 2010 and 2026 editions of the competition, highlighting the progress made in para-sports over the years.

"Just think about this journey from fourteen to one hundred and fourteen. It is the result of the highest level of your hard work," Modi said.

He also pointed out that 34 of India's 56 women athletes at the competition won medals. Indian athletes swept all three podium positions in four events, while the contingent secured nine gold medals on the final day of the competition.

Advertisement

Modi highlighted the contribution of families, coaches and trainers to the athletes' achievements. He also referred to the journey of Rinku, who lost his mother two months before the competition but went on to win a gold medal. The athlete honoured her memory by lifting her photograph after his victory.

Also Read | Asian Para Games 2026: How Indian track and field athletes dominated medal haul

"That moment touched the hearts of all Indians ," the Prime Minister said.

He also praised the performances of athletes who made their debut at the continental competition. Of India's 61 debutants, 36 returned with medals, while Sandeep set a world record in his first appearance at the Games.

“Your struggles and achievements are an inspiration to every Indian. And in this journey, your path and the nation’s path have been very similar. That is why today, your efforts and the efforts of the nation are combining and creating an even greater force together,” Modi said.

Advertisement

PM Modi sets sights on Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics The Prime Minister also discussed India's preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, asking the athletes not to treat their Aichi-Nagoya achievements as the final destination.

"The podium at Aichi-Nagoya is not the final destination of your journey," he said, urging the athletes to use their success as a launching pad for bigger goals.

He added that Avani and Manish had already secured quota places for the Los Angeles Games and called for greater Indian participation at the 2028 event.

Modi also highlighted the contribution of government-backed sports programmes. Athletes supported under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) won 41 medals at the Asian Para Games, while Khelo India athletes contributed 19 medals.

Advertisement

He said sports should be viewed as a means of character-building and nation-building, adding that they teach discipline and team spirit.

"Sports teach discipline and the meaning of team spirit," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the government's approval of the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme, worth more than ₹1,800 crore. He called for Indian sports equipment, apparel and footwear to reach international markets.

"We want India to produce not only world-class athletes but also world-class sports equipment," he said.

Modi concluded by encouraging the athletes to celebrate their achievements while beginning preparations for their next challenge, reiterating that the country was behind them.

"The country stands with you, and so do I. The entire nation is waiting for your next victory," he said.

Advertisement

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.