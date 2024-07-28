Watch: PM Modi dials shooter Manu Bhaker after winning India’s first medal at Paris Olympics

  • 22-year-old Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Updated28 Jul 2024, 09:17 PM IST
Bronze medalist, India's Manu Bhaker poses on the podium at the end of the 10m air pistol women's Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 28, 2024.
Bronze medalist, India’s Manu Bhaker poses on the podium at the end of the 10m air pistol women’s Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 28, 2024. (AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dialled shooter Manu Bhaker and congratulated her for sealing a historic medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Manu Bhaker won India's first medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event. The 22-year-old Indian shooter finished third to secure a bronze medal.

Also Read | Meet Manu Bhaker who scripted history at Paris Olympics — ’I read a lot of Gita’

In a call with Manu Bhaker, the Prime Minister said that she has made the country proud and also exuded confidence that she would do well in the remaining matches.

Modi also inquired about the facilities at the Paris Olympics.

Reacting to her victory, Manu said that winning the medal is a dream come true, not just for her but for everyone who supported her. 

“I am deeply grateful to the NRAI, SAI, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Coach Jaspal Rana sir, Haryana government and OGQ. I dedicate this victory to my country for their incredible support and love,” Manu said in a post on X.

Before calling the ace shooter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's first medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" PM Modi wrote on X.

While replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X, Manu thanked PM Modi for his blessings and said that it meant a lot to her.

"Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your blessings. I would like to thank government for all the support and encouragement. It means a lot," Manu Bhaker wrote on X.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

Also Read | Bhaker wins bronze in Paris Olympics 2024; Abhinav Bindra says, ‘incredible..’

President Droupadi Murmu said her feat, coming exactly three years after a forgettable Games debut in Tokyo, is going to inspire many sportspersons.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India's medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics," she said.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "A proud moment, @realmanubhaker wins Bharat's first medal, a BRONZE in Women's 10m Air Pistol at #ParisOlympic2024!."

Also Read | Manu Bhaker’s family celebrates historic Olympic medal: ‘In remaining events…’

"Congratulations Manu, you have displayed your skill & dedication, you have become 1st woman shooter to win an Olympic medal!," he added.

Sports administrator Nita Ambani called it "an incredible moment".

"Our youngest woman shooter has opened India's tally at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a bronze. Congratulations, Manu Bhaker! As the first Indian woman to win in the 10 m air pistol at the Olympics and our youngest Indian shooter to do so, you've made history," Ambani said.

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 09:17 PM IST
