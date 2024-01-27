Watch | Rinku Singh's father delivers LPG cylinders to make ends meet: A sneak peek into IPL star's rise to the top
Rinku Singh, became a household name after he made 474 runs in 14 matches of IPL tournament in the 2023 edition while representing KKR.
Indian cricketer, Rinku Singh, became a household name after he raked in 474 runs in 14 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in the 2023 edition while representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message