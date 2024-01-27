Indian cricketer, Rinku Singh, became a household name after he raked in 474 runs in 14 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in the 2023 edition while representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 23-year-old cricket icon is set to get a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. However, his journey to being one of the brightest young talents in the Indian team hasn't been easy.

Rinku is famously known for his five sixes that he hit in the last over that helped KKR to emerge victorious in a match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in a league stage fixture of the 2023 season. In this match, Rinku Singh successfully chased down 29 runs. This marked the highest-ever chase in the last over in the IPL tournament's history. Additionally, his performance has been consistent even in domestic cricket.

Here is a look at Rinku's journey of rising to the top that was full of obstacles and hardships. Rinku's father, Khanchandra Singh, delivers LPG cylinders and his son helps him to make a living and run the household.

Recently, a video showing Rinku's father delivering LPG cylinders in Uttar Pradesh on a tri-wheeler motor vehicle has gone viral on social media and grabbed netizens' attention.

Livemint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite Rinku's early success, the star cricketer reportedly informed that his father has refused to give up his job. Moreover, ahead of IPL 2024, Rinku will continue to ply his trade for KKR after being retained by the franchise.

Early life Rinku Singh lived in a two-room quarter near Aligarh Stadium in Uttar Pradesh, provided by his father's employers, during his early years. Rinku Singh represented UP state at the under-16, under-19 and under-23 levels. He also played for Central Zone at the under-19 level. He was the leading scorer for UP in the group-stage cricket match of the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place in the month of June while its selectors and the management will keep an eye on this emerging star's form in the IPL before coming up with the selection of final squad.

The United States and West Indies will co-host the T20 World Cup that will witness participation by 20 cricket-playing nations while Uganda will debut in the World Cup. The World Cup will feature 55 matches that will take place across nine venues with six being in the West Indies and three in the US.

