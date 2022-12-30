Watch: Rishabh Pant's accident caught on camera, here's how it happened

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition. "Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said. The cricketer has been currently been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital.