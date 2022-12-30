Watch: Rishabh Pant's accident caught on camera, here's how it happened

Watch: Rishabh Pant's accident caught on camera, here's how it happened2 min read . 12:44 PM IST
India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant on 30 December suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.
SK Singh, SP Rural, Haridwar said that the accident happened because Pant fell asleep 1km ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee.
While speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep 1km ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee."
The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition. "Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said. The cricketer has been currently been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital.
Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.
The accident has been also caught on camera. The CCTV footage of the incident is surfacing on the internet. The video shows how the car was at a high speed before colliding with the divider.
As reported by Aaj Tak, after the accident, Pant came out the car by breaking the wind screen.
Updating on his health, Dr Ashish Yagnik from Max Hospital, Dehradun has said that Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons.
"His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined, he added.
Watch Video Here
The wicket-keeper batter Pant has represented India in 33 Test matches scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 with five Test tons to his name with his highest score being 159 not out. Pant has 119 catches and 14 stumpings to his name.
In ODIs, he has 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60 with five half-centuries and one ton with a strike rate of 106.65. With the gloves, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name.In 66 T20I the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs with three half-centuries to his name at an average of 22.43 with a strike rate of 126.37.