‘We cannot give a reason for rain, have to be mentally prepared’: Shreyas Iyer ahead of QF match against Afghanistan in Asian Games

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 27 (ANI): India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer on Sunday said his side cannot use the rain-affected preparations as an excuse and must be ready to adapt quickly when it takes on Afghanistan in the Asian Games quarter-final here on Monday.

Persistent rain in Nisshin has disrupted India's preparations ahead of the knockout clash, with heavy showers forecast for Monday as well. The last two matches at the venue were also washed out.

India, the reigning Asian Games champions, will progress to the semifinals in case the quarter-final is abandoned, having been seeded higher than Afghanistan on the basis of the ICC T20I rankings.

“Yes, it is raining. We cannot give a reason for that. Because we have decided that we are a bunch of professionals. And such hurdles will keep coming. And we have to be mentally prepared irrespective of whatever the situation is going to be. So, we got a decent warm-up and a little practice of knocking. And tomorrow, we will try to adapt as soon as possible. We will see how the weather is. But that is secondary. The primary importance is to come and play the match,” Iyer said on the eve of the match.

India defeated Afghanistan in the final at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and will look to retain their gold medal in Japan.

Iyer said the conditions at the Asian Games venues have made adaptability particularly important, with teams having to deal with wickets that can vary from one match to another.

“Not just Afghanistan. Any team in Asian Games like Japan has given us a very good competition. Because the wicket here cannot be set in a particular standard. But as I said earlier, it is very important to adapt. It will be challenging and difficult for every team. So, whichever team plays well, we will definitely go for the match from that point of view,” he said.

India's preparations on Sunday were again curtailed by rain, but Iyer said the team tried to make the most of whatever time was available.

“Today when we woke up, we thought that we would be getting a little bit of practice sessions. We knew that we would be playing on turf. But as soon as we arrived, the rain started again. And it is not just normal rain, it's torrential downpour. So, I feel we were able to maximize a little bit in terms of our warm-up and just to breathe fresh air around the stadium, get the feel of it. And also on the turf, even though it was pouring a little bit, we tried and, you know, get some knocking and the bowlers, they did some strides in the background, in the outfield. And, yeah, they bowled a couple of overs. So, we are trying to maximize the best we could,” he said.

The India captain also acknowledged the expectations that come with representing the country, while stressing the need to focus on the team's process rather than the outcome.

“When you represent India, there are always expectations that you have to finish at the top. And that is a good pressure. When there are expectations, you want to deliver. But at the same time, I feel that we should not think too much about the outcome. And we have set a standard as a team. And we try to transcend that standard in every match,” he said.

Iyer also described captaining India at a multi-sport event as an honour and said he hoped the athletes' performances at the Asian Games would inspire the next generation.

“It's an honour to be representing India in the Asian Games and captaining it at the same time. I feel there is a talented bunch of athletes who have come representing different sports. So, my only thought is that the more gold medals we get, that would be great for the country. And also, it's a great motivation for them to step up from here to the Olympics. And we've seen some amazing records made this season. So, looking forward to seeing some more amazing events happening around. And if we get an opportunity to go and see one of them, we would love to,” said Iyer.

The India captain also praised his experience of being in Japan, where the Asian Games have brought athletes from across the continent together.

“It's completely different because over here, right now, there are teams who are from Asia. And at the same time, we are staying in different venues, playing in the same venue. So, I personally feel it's a great opportunity for everyone to come and represent their own country. And at the same time, the conditions are challenging. The more you embrace it, the more you basically see to it that you are optimizing the best opportunities that you are getting. And at the same time, I feel that you put your reasons aside and try to maximise everything that is around you. In this beautiful country, Japan, I feel everything eventually falls into the right place,” he said.