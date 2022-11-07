Wearables company Fire-Boltt signs MS Dhoni as brand ambassador2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 12:34 PM IST
The company said the association with the cricketer will help it reach a wider audience not only in India but outside as well
Boltt Games Pvt. Ltd’s brand Fire-Boltt has announced the appointment of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new ambassador. The company said the association with the cricketer will help it reach a wider audience not only in India but outside as well.