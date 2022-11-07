Boltt Games Pvt. Ltd’s brand Fire-Boltt has announced the appointment of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new ambassador. The company said the association with the cricketer will help it reach a wider audience not only in India but outside as well.

This partnership will play a crucial role for the brand as the smartwatch market is growing at a rapid pace and the brand aims to set a benchmark in the smartwatch industry in the near future, the company said in a statement.

Dhoni said, “Fitness plays an important role in my life. Being an athlete, consistency is important. Their smartwatches assist people in performing the right amount of workout regimes. I’m happy to be associated with a brand that has a global appeal."

In the past, the company has worked with Virat Kolhi. It also has Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani as its other brand ambassadors.

Arnav Kishore, founder & CEO of the company said, “We are extremely passionate about the addition of MS Dhoni to our group of inspiring ambassadors, he is a natural fit for the brand. His impeccable personality and his continuous fame marries well with our vision to carve a niche for ourselves in the fit-tech space. Dhoni is one of the most respected cricketers in the world of cricket and he remains to be an idol for aspiring cricketers across the globe."

Aayushi Kishore, the company’s co-founder added, “MS Dhoni embodies our fitness heritage seamlessly. From the factory level to the top management, true & cohesive efforts are reflected in all of our products, communication, branding and our customer relations. With this association, we wish to accentuate our capabilities and become a household name just like Dhoni."

The company has been incubated by Savex Technologies. The company’s market share was pegged at 28% by Counterpoint Research and 25% by IDC India.The India wearables market shipped 13.9 million units in the first quarter of 2022, up 20.1% YoY (year-over-year), according to the recent data from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) ‘India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker’.

This growth can be attributed to new launches, discounts across channels, and aggressive marketing by brands. The average selling point of the overall category declined 17.1% YoY primarily due to a stronger decline in the watches category.