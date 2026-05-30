WFI allows Vinesh Phogat to compete in 53 kg category at Asian Games trials, says ‘don't want to discriminate’

Vinesh Phogat, the former world championships medallist, has been allowed to compete in the women's 53kg category at the Asian Games selection trials on Saturday, hours after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) reversed its earlier decision to restrict her to the 50kg division.

The dramatic turn of events came during the official weigh-in on Saturday morning when Vinesh was informed that she would be permitted to compete only in the 50kg category, citing her participation in that weight class in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.

The wrestler strongly objected to the decision and accused the federation of discrimination by denying her the opportunity to compete in a category of her choice.

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‘Don't want to discriminate’: WFI chief According to PTI, citing sources, the matter escalated before WFI president Sanjay Singh intervened and allowed Vinesh to enter the 53kg trials as well.

"We allowed her after she threw accusations and asked the officials to take her weight," WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI. “We do not want to discriminate anyone. She did not inform which category she wants to compete and still letting her.”

Vinesh subsequently weighed in at 53.9kg and was accommodated in the 53kg draw. It now sets up an intriguing battle between her, another proven performer, Antim Panghal and the fast-rising Meenakshi Goyat.

“I am here for at least two years,” Vinesh told the media while preparing.

The category issue The development was a significant climb-down by the WFI, which had maintained that Vinesh would be considered only for the 50kg category.

The federation's argument was that the wrestler had consistently competed in that division in recent international competitions and had not formally intimated the WFI about switching categories for the trials.

The issue had already generated considerable controversy after the Delhi High Court directed the WFI to treat Vinesh as an "iconic player" and allow her to participate in the Asian Games selection trials.

Vinesh, however, has competed in multiple weight divisions during her career, including 53kg, and was keen to contest the trials in that category.

The winner of the trials will earn the right to represent India at the Asian Games later this year.